Annie Lennox to Receive George Harrison Global Citizen Award

Global Citizen Festival, the annual anti-poverty benefit concert founded by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, returns to New York City this September. Today, the festival announced the recipient of its annual George Harrison Global Citizen Award: singer-songwriter and philanthropist Annie Lennox.

Lennox will receive the award Monday, September 18 during Global Citizen Live, a pre-festival performance at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Prophets of Rage’s Tom Morello is among the performers at Global Citizen Live, the first of the Global Citizen Week event series of guest speakers, conferences, and concerts.

The award recognizes Lennox’s charity work on behalf of people affected by HIV/AIDS and women and children globally. Last year, the inaugural George Harrison Global Citizen Award was bestowed posthumously on Harrison himself by presenter Paul Simon.

The 2017 Global Citizen Festival takes place September 23 in Central Park. Headliners include Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers, the Lumineers, and the Chainsmokers. The festival’s unique ticketing model allows attendees to earn admission by logging anti-poverty advocacy efforts. See the festival website for more information.

Correction: Tom Morello will perform at Global Citizen Live; he is not confirmed as the award presenter.