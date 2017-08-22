Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds to Mars Release “Walk on Water,” Their First New Song in Four Years

Over the last few years, Thirty Seconds to Mars sat on the sidelines as Jared Leto acted in several high-profile roles, including an Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club but also his gig as the Joker in the unfortunate Suicide Squad. Today, the rock trio returns with “Walk on Water,” their first new song in four years.

Leto’s group will perform “Walk on Water” at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday. The song also serves as ESPN’s promotional theme for this year’s college football coverage, and is slated to appear on Thirty Seconds to Mars’ to-be-named upcoming album, their first since 2013’s LOVE LUST FAITH + DREAMS. Watch the video below.