The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Marine Tigers”

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have released a video for “Marine Tigers,” a new song from their upcoming album Always Foreign. As Noisey reports, the song is named after a new book by lead singer David F. Bello’s father José, about immigration from Puerto Rico in the 1940s. The song, by the band’s account, was written in response to Donald Trump’s xenophobic policies, and the song’s richly narrative video, directed by Ryan Sheehy, echoes these themes. The song contains the line that inspired the album title: “Please remember as a person / It’s the land that’s always foreign.”

The band previously released the single “Dillon and Her Son” in July. Always Foreign is due out on September 29 on Epitaph. Watch the “Marine Tigers” video below.