The Flaming Lips have 10-minute-long, extremely Lips-y new video for their Oczy Mlody song “Almost Home (Blisko Domu).” It’s got a Vespa chase, a room full of orbs, and a sequin-clad woman in a hot tub, and it’ll make you wonder what their movie Christmas on Mars would’ve been like with a bigger special effects budget and even less plot. Watch below, and read our Digital Crate Digging session with Wayne Coyne here.