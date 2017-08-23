Not so long ago, Taylor Swift got into a feud with Kanye West, when she accused him of not asking her permission to rap about her on “Famous.” When West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted Snapchats showing Taylor appearing to agree to the song, Instagram users began posting snake emojis by the hundreds on Swift’s photos, eventually leading Instagram to install a custom comments filter for its users. If you predicted that all the negative attention might have led to a heel turn for the virtuous Swift, you may be right: Her third mysterious teaser in as many days finally reveals a snake hissing at the camera. (NOT a dragon, as some people guessed, potentially leading to a cameo on this Sunday’s Game of Thrones season finale—a longshot theory, for sure, but one that would’ve probably melted down the internet.)

Swift is supposedly releasing new music on Friday, and both the visual darkness of the teaser and the reference to SnakeGate would seem to signal a harsher sound. Considering the first single from her last album, 2014’s 1989, was the annoyingly bubbly “Shake It Off,” that would certainly be a new development. Check out the snake below.