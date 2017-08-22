Report: Taylor Swift Will Release New Music This Friday

Taylor Swift has spent the past two days posting teaser videos of snakes to her recently blanked-out social media accounts. In news that should shock no one at this point, “multiple sources” have told Variety that the singer plans to release new music this Friday.

“The superstar is set to debut the first single from her upcoming sixth album, although she could surprise everyone and drop the entire album itself,” the magazine reports.

Swift is also rumored to be premiering a new music video at this Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. That would be news on its own; it’s especially noteworthy because this year’s VMAs will be hosted by Swift’s longtime pop rival Katy Perry.

This summer, Swift made an apparent attempt to drown Perry’s album release by reintroducing her own catalog to streaming services the very same day. Perry also has a forthcoming music video, for “Swish Swish,” a song widely interpreted as a shot at Swift. On the other hand, Perry has said she’s ready for their feud to be over, so maybe the former friends have patched things up for the weekend.

Swift’s most recent album was 1989, released in fall 2014. She’s typically launched a new album every two years, so the long wait for LP6 has fans particularly keyed up. See Swift’s latest snake teaser video below.