Indie pop singer Shamir will be releasing his new album Revelations on November 3, he confirmed today after it was reported by Billboard. He announced the follow up to 2015’s Ratchet (released on the label XL, which eventually dropped him over creative differences) and last year’s independently released Hope will be out on the San Francisco label Father/Daughter Records.

So @father_daughter is my new home and im SUPER excited, more soon! 🙂🙂🙂 https://t.co/CsZRueH6C9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) August 29, 2017