Teen Arrested for Dancing the Macarena in Saudi Arabian Crosswalk

Weeks after a Saudi entertainer was arrested for dabbing at a concert in Taif, a teen was cuffed in Jeddah for grooving to the Macarena, a slightly less timely viral dance. The boy, who has not been named in news reports, was the subject of a popular social media video first published last year that showed him twirling and jiving to the ’90s hit in a crosswalk in the coastal city. According to the journalist Ahmed Al Omran, police have since released the boy. Watch the clip below.

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

An initial statement from officials claimed that the boy was being investigated for “improper public behavior,” the BBC reports. Though Western music and dancing are taboo in the highly conservative country, people who are arrested are not generally imprisoned for long stretches, according to the Associated Press.