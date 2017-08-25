Right Said Fred Are Credited as Co-Writers On Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”

There are a few pre-existing works of art that Taylor Swift’s new single “Look Who You Made Me Do” may have made you recall: “My Humps” by The Black Eyed Peas, classic-era Peaches, and, most likely, Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” Turns out the latter is the most on the money: The UK group tweeted out their thanks and congratulations to Taylor after the song dropped, and later confirmed that Taylor’s team had notified them before hand. The group’s members–Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli–are credited as co-writers on the song.

Listen to “Look What You Made Me Do” and “I’m Too Sexy” below.