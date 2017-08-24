PUP’s New Video Is an Insanely Fun Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Interactive Game

The video for “Old Wounds,” by throat-shredding Canadian punks PUP, begins with the band’s four members retreating to a dingy green room after a show. From there, it could go just about anywhere. Cleverly built from a series of who-knows-how-many nested YouTube clips, the “Old Wounds” video (videos, really) channels both Choose Your Own Adventure novels and classic ’80s-’90s arcade games. You play as the tour manager, accompanying one of the PUP guys on a seemingly innocuous post-show mission, occasionally pausing to decide your path forward. As you can see above, my first playthrough involved a bloody fistfight with an obnoxious Golden State Warriors fan. Check it out below. It’s a lot of fun.