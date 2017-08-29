Video: Pile – “Texas”

“Texas,” the first single from Pile’s great 2017 album A Hairshirt of Purpose, presents the beloved Boston band at their heaviest, with a uniquely twangy take on post-hardcore and noise rock of the classic Touch and Go era. Today it gets an appropriately frantic new animated video, directed by Adric Giles and premiered by our friends at Stereogum, featuring a gradually multiplying swarm of featureless people running for their lives from some unseen terror. Read it below and read SPIN’s Pile profile from April here.