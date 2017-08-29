Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Special Releases First Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t really have a financial reason to return to the televised stand-up stage, since he’s set for life, and yet Netflix has been able to get a new special out of the legendary comedian. Titled Jerry Before Seinfeld, the new special is part-stand-up, part-memoir feature that explores Seinfeld’s growth from a Brooklyn kid to a multimillionaire superstar. View the special’s first trailer below. Jerry Before Seinfeld drops September 19.