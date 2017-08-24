N.E.R.D. to Perform First Show in Three Years

The headliners for the second annual ComplexCon include M.I.A., Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and, most notably, N.E.R.D., who haven’t performed together since their 2014 reunion at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

N.E.R.D. haven’t released an album since 2010’s Nothing, but they did contribute to the Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water soundtrack. Pharrell Williams also played an unreleased N.E.R.D. on his Beats 1 show in 2015. When he was asked about the possibility of another N.E.R.D. album in 2016’s ComplexCon, Williams simply said, “The answer is yes. When it’s time.” This year’s ComplexCon takes place November 4-5.