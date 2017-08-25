Mogwai – “Eternal Panther”

There’s a something of trend in indie rock this season for announcing albums multiple months before they actually come out. Glasgow post-rock establishment Mogwai announced their new full-length Every Country’s Sun back in May, and so far they’ve released two songs, “Coolverine” and “Party in the Dark.” Today, we’ve got “Eternal Panther,” which is not on the album at all, but rather the B-side from the 7″ single version of “Party in the Dark.”

Every Country’s Sun is out September 1 (not long now!). Hear “Eternal Panther” below.