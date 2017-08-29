MTV Won’t Say How Milo Yiannopoulos Got Into the VMAs

On Sunday night, alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos attended the MTV Video Music Awards, sharing multiple selfies from the show. It was ostensibly an unusual venue for Yiannopoulos, the former Breitbart writer who came to prominence decrying “political correctness” and the very kind of inclusive, tolerant values MTV’s awards show publicly celebrated, though it makes more sense given his thirst for fame and mainstream credibility. (Yiannopoulos lost his gig at Breitbart, and his book deal, after making remarks that appeared to endorse pedophilia earlier this year.)

MTV has so far declined to explain why Yiannopoulos was at the VMAs or how he got into the show. In response to multiple requests for comment, and as first reported by Mic, an MTV spokesperson provided the following statement: “Last night was about unity, positivity and inclusion – squarely in line with our audience and MTV’s DNA. Anything other than that is only noise.”

Mic also reached out to Yiannopoulos, who responded, “Fuck off.”