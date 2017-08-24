New Music \
Miguel – “Sky Walker” ft. Travis Scott
Miguel has mostly been quiet since his last album, 2015’s rock-centric Wildheart. He popped up on DJ Premier’s “2 Lovin U” and on songs with Dua Lipa and RL Grime, but as far as solo songs go, it’s been just the appropriately laid back one-off “Come Through and Chill.” Today though he released an official seeming single called “Sky Walker.” It features Travis Scott, who was added to the Wildheart single “Waves” in a last ditch effort for commercial viability that was ultimately unsuccessful. “Sky Walker,” though, is a more organic collaboration—a light and airy song, if not exactly the ideal Miguel sound. Listen to it at Apple Music.