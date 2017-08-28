Mastodon Showed Up as White Walkers in Last Night’s Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones co-showrunner D.B. (aka Dan) Weiss is a Mastodon fan. Weiss invited Mastodon to appear in season 5’s “Hardhome,” the episode in which the Army of the Dead first showed their chilling power in earnest. In that episode, they were Wildlings, but on last night’s Season 7 finale, Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Brent Hinds reappeared as desiccated and disintegrating walking corpses, marching with the Night King.

It’s appropriate that the metal band inhabit these bew roles, considering that they wrote a song called “White Walker” for the series’ Catch the Throne Vol. 2 mixtape. Check out a picture of the group’s quick return to the disgustingly-big-budget HBO spotlight, and watch the Season 7 finale on HBO Go.