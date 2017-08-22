Linkin Park Say They Will Hold a “Special Public Event” for Chester Bennington

In a thank you note to their fans, Linkin Park have announced they’re planning a “special public event” in Los Angeles to honor Chester Bennington, who died on July 20. The post didn’t offer many specifics, instead saying the group “look forward to sharing more details with you soon.”

Linkin Park announced shortly after Bennington’s death that they were canceling the North American leg of their tour. There’s been a number of tributes since then, including Jay-Z’s “Numb/Encore” performance at last weekend’s V Festival. Catch Linkin Park’s note below.

Read our list of Bennington’s best music, as well as our obituary.