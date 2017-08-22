Lindstrøm Announces New Album It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Releases “Shinin” ft. Grace Hall

Lindstrøm, the Norwegian producer and DJ, has announced his new album It’s Alright Between Us As It Is. The album is described in a press release as “one continuous stream of nine interlocked tracks,” and features guest appearances from Jenny Hval, Frida Sundemo, and Skin Town’s Grace Hall, who guests on the album’s club-ready, intensely polyrhythmic lead single “Shinin.” Hall and Lindstrøm previously collaborated on the nine-minute single “Home Tonight” in 2015. Listen to “Shinin,” and check out the tracklist and album cover for It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, below.

1. It’s Alright Between Us As It Is

2. Spire

3. Tensions

4. But Isn’t It (ft. Frida Sundemo)

5. Versatile Dreams (Interlude)

6. Shinin (ft. Grace Hall)

7. Drift

8. Bungl (Like A Ghost) (ft. Jenny Hval)

9. Under Trees