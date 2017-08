Three years since their seventh album Mess, post-punk veterans Liars have finally shared their new album TFCF in full. The release follows singles “Cred Woes,” “Coins in My Caged Fist” and “The Grand Delusional.” Check it out below and revisit our interview with frontman Angus Andrew, where he calls us out for our snark regarding 2004’s allegedly “unlistenable” second album They Were Wrong, So We Drowned.