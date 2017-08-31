News \
Stream LCD Soundsystem’s New Album American Dream
It’s been a long and tortuous buildup, but LCD Soundsystem is finally back with their new album American Dream. Their first since 2010’s This Is Happening, the release follows the band’s triumphant “last show” at Madison Square Garden, frontman James Murphy’s forays into the Williamsburg dining scene and number recent reunion shows and festival appearances, as well as a residency at Brooklyn Steel and a handful of comeback singles, including the recent non-album track “pulse (v.1)”. After much anticipation, check out their new album American Dream below.