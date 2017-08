Up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter Kali Uchis has followed up “Tyrant” (and its Spanish-language twin, “Tirano”) with “Nuestro Planeta,” the second look at her anticipated new album. “Nuestro Planeta” is a slinky reggaeton fantasy about a planet just for oneself and one’s lover, and Uchis is joined by Colombian reggaeton star Reykon. Listen below.