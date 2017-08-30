According to TMZ, the parents of Joycelyn Savage—one of the women living with R. Kelly, who has been outspoken in his defense of their relationship—arranged for police to perform another welfare check on their daughter at Kelly’s house in Atlanta, but were once again assured by Savage that she does not want to be in contact with her family. TMZ reports that cops at the Atlanta home were told that Savage was not there, but when she spoke to police via FaceTime she assured them she was fine.

TMZ also posted video recorded by Savage’s father outside of the home, showing what he says was the welfare check. In the wake of BuzzFeed’s story exposing an alleged cult of women kept by Kelly, Savage has recorded several videos (all of which have been disseminated by TMZ) maintaining that her relationship with the singer is consensual, and that she has cut off contact with her family members, particularly her father, because of their decision to drag the issue into the press.

Since the publication of the story, Kelly has cancelled several concerts, or had them cancelled, and politicians in Fulton County, Ga. have begun to apply pressure to both authorities and the concert industry to help get to the bottom of what exactly is going on behind Kelly’s closed doors, and to prevent any more young women from entering into his orbit.