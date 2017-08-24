The Jesus and Mary Chain Made a Sky Ferreira Version of “The Two of Us”

“The Two of Us,” the insouciant stoner love song from the Jesus and Mary Chain’s latest album Damage & Joy, featured guest vocals from Scottish singer-songwriter and onetime Belle & Sebastian member Isobel Campbell. But when the band performed the song on Colbert this year, multitalented alt-pop star Sky Ferreira filled in. Now, there’s a studio version of that collaboration. Ferreira’s a natural fit; she also sang on another Damage & Joy track, “Black and Blues.”

Hear the Sky Ferreira version of “The Two of Us” and dream of Masochism below.

