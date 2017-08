Saturday Night Live is returning for its 43rd season in September, and the show is enlisting some big names to kick things off. The season premiere, which airs 9/30, will be hosted by Ryan Gosling, and JAY-Z will be the musical guest. No word yet on whether or not a 40-foot Jeff Koons balloon dog will make an appearance.

