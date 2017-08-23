Jay-Z Is Performing In Front of a 40-Foot Jeff Koons Balloon Dog

JAY-Z is hitting a couple of U.S. festival dates in September–New York City’s The Meadows Music and Arts Festival and his own Made in America fest in Philadelphia–and then touring North America for the rest of fall in support of 4:44. He debuted his 2017 stage show at the V Festival in the UK on Saturday. It has not been widely-enough commented upon, so we’re underscoring the point here now: JAY-Z performed, and will likely be continuing to perform, in front of a 40-foot inflatable dog balloon designed by Jeff Koons.

Don’t believe me? It was reported and documented, actually. Look, here’s Jeff himself confirming it’s all his fault:

Thrilled to work with Jay-Z to create a 40-foot Balloon Dog for his festival tour. #jayz #jeffkoons #balloondog #vfestival Photo by @samneill_photo A post shared by Jeff Koons (@jeffkoons) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The prop is inspired by Koons’ smaller, late-’90s sculpture Balloon Dog (Orange), which, as Architectural Digest points out, sold for $58.4 million at Christie’s, the highest price tag on a work by a living artist ever.

What do you even say about a thing like JAY-Z rapping in the shadow of a 40-foot dog balloon? It was prophesied, of course, in “Picasso Baby,” Hov’s statement of purpose as a rich guy with a burgeoning interest in buying deathly-expensive art: “Jeff Koons balloons, I just wanna blow up.” He did just that, and it looks like he’ll continue to throughout the rest of the year.

One more for the road: