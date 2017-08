Jay-Z’s latest bit of Tidal content is a short poem titled “Dream. On.” Recited a capella, the piece finds Jay-Z recounting his beginnings in Marcy Housing while having the audacity to dream. The poem’s accompanying video shows shots of a rundown apartment and music gear to underscore the theme.

The video comes a few days before this weekend’s Jay-Z-headlined Made in America festival. Watch “Dream. On.” in full below.