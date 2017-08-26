Watch Jarvis Cocker Cover the KLF’s “Justified & Ancient” at Their Liverpool Festival

This week, the puckish, conceptual British electronic duo the KLF reunited after a 23-year absence to throw Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages, a three-day festival featuring events like “Why Did The K Foundation Burn A Million Quid?,” “2023: What The Fuuk Is Going On?,” and “The Rites of MuMufication.” On the final day, as Pitchfork reports, Jarvis Cocker came onstage to perform a cover of their 1991 hit “Justified & Ancient,” and you can watch his rendition below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.