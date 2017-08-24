First, there was Donald Trump the early ’00s mallcore emo singer. Then there was Alex Jones the Bon Iver-style bearded balladeer. Today, whacked-out parody musician Nick Lutsko shares his latest creation: a torch song in the style of Lana Del Rey, mealy-mouthed and melodramatic, written using Ivanka Trump’s public comments about her father, with former Dirty Projector Amber Coffman guest starring as Lana. The first lines, “My father is the opposite of a man / It’s almost impossible to love him,” are pitch-perfect Lana, and the song proceeds accordingly. Hear it below.