Ibeyi Share “Deathless” Featuring Kamasi Washington, Announce New Album Ash

Soulful twins Ibeyi have released their new song “Deathless,” which features sultry supporting sax work from Kamasi Washington. The song arrives with an Ed Morris-directed video that uses surrealistic imagery evoking childbirth. Watch below.

“Deathless” will be featured on Ibeyi’s just-announced album Ash, the duo’s follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut. Ash will also feature neo-soul laureate Meshell Ndegeocello, producer Chilly Gonzales, and singer Mala Rodríguez. The album is out September 29 through XL Recordings. A world tour will follow right after, with singer theMIND opening the North American dates. Check out the tracklist, album art, and tour dates below as well.

Ash tracklist:

1. “I Carried This For Years”

2. “Away Away”

3. “Deathless” ft. Kamasi Washington

4. “I Wanna Be Like You”

5. “No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms”

6. “Valé”

7. “Waves”

8. “Transmission/Michaelion” ft. Meshell Ndegeocello

9. “Me Voy” ft. Mala Rodriguez

10. “When Will I Learn” ft. Chilly Gonzales

11. “Numb”

12. “Ash”

Ibeyi tour dates:

September 30 – Sannois, FR @ EMB

October 4 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Épicerie Moderne

October 5 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie

October 6 – Lille, FR @ L’aéronef

October 11 – Rennes, FR @ L’Étage

October 12 – Nantes, FR @ Stéréolux

October 18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

October 19 – London, UK @ Shoreditch Town Hall

October 20 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

October 28 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 1 – Washington D.C @ 9:30 Club

November 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 6 – Montreal, [email protected] Corona Theatre

November 7 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

November 9 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

November 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

November 14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 15 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

November 16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 18 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

November 24 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)

December 2 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld

December 3 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

December 4 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

December 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

December 7 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot