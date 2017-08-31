News \
Ibeyi Share “Deathless” Featuring Kamasi Washington, Announce New Album Ash
Soulful twins Ibeyi have released their new song “Deathless,” which features sultry supporting sax work from Kamasi Washington. The song arrives with an Ed Morris-directed video that uses surrealistic imagery evoking childbirth. Watch below.
“Deathless” will be featured on Ibeyi’s just-announced album Ash, the duo’s follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut. Ash will also feature neo-soul laureate Meshell Ndegeocello, producer Chilly Gonzales, and singer Mala Rodríguez. The album is out September 29 through XL Recordings. A world tour will follow right after, with singer theMIND opening the North American dates. Check out the tracklist, album art, and tour dates below as well.
Ash tracklist:
1. “I Carried This For Years”
2. “Away Away”
3. “Deathless” ft. Kamasi Washington
4. “I Wanna Be Like You”
5. “No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms”
6. “Valé”
7. “Waves”
8. “Transmission/Michaelion” ft. Meshell Ndegeocello
9. “Me Voy” ft. Mala Rodriguez
10. “When Will I Learn” ft. Chilly Gonzales
11. “Numb”
12. “Ash”
Ibeyi tour dates:
September 30 – Sannois, FR @ EMB
October 4 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Épicerie Moderne
October 5 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie
October 6 – Lille, FR @ L’aéronef
October 11 – Rennes, FR @ L’Étage
October 12 – Nantes, FR @ Stéréolux
October 18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
October 19 – London, UK @ Shoreditch Town Hall
October 20 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
October 28 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
November 1 – Washington D.C @ 9:30 Club
November 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 6 – Montreal, [email protected] Corona Theatre
November 7 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
November 9 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
November 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
November 14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
November 15 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
November 16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
November 18 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
November 24 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)
December 2 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld
December 3 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
December 4 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
December 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
December 7 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot