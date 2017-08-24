Stream Hercules & Love Affair’s New Album Omnion

For about a decade, the disco-house revivalist Andy Butler has been making euphoric, theatrical music as Hercules & Love Affair. Next week, he’ll follow up 2015’s Feast Of The Broken Heart with the new album Omnion, a searching and intense record that goes through a whole lot of peaks and valleys without ever relenting. The album includes contributions from Sharon Van Etten (on the title track) and the Horrors frontman Faris Badwan (on “Controller”), and we’ve posted those tracks, as well as “Fools Wear Crowns” and “Rejoice.” And right now, you can stream the entire LP below, via NPR.

Omnion is out 9/1 on Atlantic.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.