Video: Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Halsey has a new video for her hopeless fountain kingdom track “Bad at Love.” It’s set within the same world as her earlier video for “Now or Never,” sort of—the only recurring characters seem to be Halsey and the mysterious plague doctor (whose office is full of “Visit Badlands” stickers, get it?). Halsey escapes the law with help from three women she meets at a gas station, and the four of them abscond to a lush outlaw tent compound that deserved more screen time. Like “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love” was directed by Halsey and Sing J. Lee. Watch below.