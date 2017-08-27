Listen to Two New Frank Ocean Songs: “Provider” & 2 Chainz Freestyle

In typically mercurial fashion, Frank Ocean hosted a new episode of his Apple Music radio show, Blonded Radio, during the first hour of the MTV VMAs on Sunday night. Tucked into the show were two new Frank tracks: a meditative new solo song called “Provider,” and a freestyle over a full but muffled version of 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce Bitch.” “Provider” joins “Chanel,” “Lens,” “Slide on Me,” and two versions of “Biking” as singles released by Ocean post-Blonde on his radio show. Listen to “Provider” below, and the 2 Chainz freestyle at Apple Music.

Update (9:14 a.m.): Ocean has released a lyric video for “Provider” on his website. Watch it here. (It auto-plays at the top of the page.)