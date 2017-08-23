Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Foo Fighters have released a video for “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” a new song from their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold. The video was directed by frontman Dave Grohl and stars his two daughters, 11-year-old Violet and 8-year-old Harper. The clip features the band—who appear to be part alien—playing on top of a cabin in which the two girls are reading the song’s lyrics from an old book until they begin fighting and eventually floating mid-room. Watch it below. Concrete and Gold is out September 15.