DJ Kay Slay – “Cold Summer” ft. Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates, Mac Miller, Rell

New York City’s DJ Kay Slay has a new album called The Big Brother out September 22. It’s his first collection of collaborative tracks since the dense, star-packed More Than Just a DJ from 2010. His new single from The Big Brother, “Cold Summer,” is a very unlikely posse track featuring Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates, Mac Miller, and R&B singer Rell. The DJ released the official audio following a leak of the clean version of the song yesterday.

Kay Slay’s new album is a whopping 22 tracks long, and also boasts guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, French Montana, Juicy J, Jadakiss, Bun B, Fat Joe, and many more assorted rappers from across the continental United States. Listen to “Cold Summer” below.