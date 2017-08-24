Netflix’s Def Comedy Jam 25 Special to Feature Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, and More

The ’90s television revival wave continues with HBO’s hit Def Comedy Jam, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. To commemorate, Netflix is producing the Def Comedy Jam 25 special. The just-released trailer teases appearances from Dave Chappelle, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Martin Lawrence, and Steve Harvey, among others. There’s no word on who in that lineup is performing stand-up material.

Def Comedy Jam was vulgar enough to inspire a Chris Rock-helmed Saturday Night Live parody, but it’s noteworthy for helping to launch the careers of the most renowned comedians, including Chappelle, Morgan, and Bernie Mac. Watch the trailer and some of those early Def Comedy Jam performances below.