Watch the Trailer for a New Documentary About David Bowie Guitarist Mick Ronson

Mick Ronson, the guitarist who was David Bowie’s right-hand man in the Spiders from Mars band in the early ’70s, is the subject of a new documentary. It’s called Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story and it features interviews with luminaries of the era like Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, as well as footage of Ronson playing with Bowie and the icons he accompanied in his post-Spiders career, like Lou Reed (on his classic second solo album Transformer) and Bob Dylan (in the famed Rolling Thunder Revue live band). The documentary will receive a cinematic release September 1 and a home video release October 27th. Watch the trailer below.