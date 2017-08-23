Dave Grohl on Directing a Full-Length Movie: “Someday I’m Going to Wind Up Doing It”

Earlier today, Foo Fighters dropped the video for “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” which is directed by the frontman Dave Grohl and stars his two daughters. He talked about the experience in an interview for Rolling Stone, where he also mentions that he may also be a feature film director in the near future.

Grohl said that he was approached last year to direct a film. Who approached him, why they picked him, and what’s the film about is unsaid, but the gist is someone was into the idea of Dave Grohl, the feature film director. Grohl is, too, but he says the reason he hasn’t committed is because he likes being a Foo Fighter a little more. Here’s the excerpt:



Do you have any aspirations to direct a feature film?

Last year, I was approached to make a feature film and I was a little hesitant at first, and then I got into it. I started working on production and getting into casting with these big names. And at first, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it. And once my heart clicked, I just dive head first into whatever it is. And I really got into the script and visualizing this story, but I didn’t have time to do it. Someday, I’m going to wind up doing it. But the Foo Fighters always get in the way. [Laughs] I can see myself doing more and more of it as the years come. That film’s still in rewrites and once we get the rewrite happening, I’m sure that the casting will kick in and pull our teams together. But I like my day job. I really enjoy my day job.

For now, Grohl is getting ready for the release of Concrete and Gold, which is due September 15.