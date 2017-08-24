Chris Cornell’s Widow Asks Fans To Share Tributes

Tributes have poured in left and right since Chris Cornell’s shocking death in May. Vicky Cornell, his widow, is now asking fans to submit more tributes to be posted on his official website, which already contains numerous messages from the late Soundgarden frontman’s family and friends. “Since my husband’s tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online,” she writes on Twitter. “You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love, and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal. You have given us the hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days. I want to thank all of you and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories, and messages for our family, to be shared on Chris’s site for everyone to read.” Read some of the tributes here and submit your own here.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.