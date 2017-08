“DQ” is a fun, hyperactive highlight from Charly Bliss’s debut album Guppy, and today it’s received an equally fun and hyper video. The youthful DIY enthusiasm of their summer camp video for “Westermarck” now animates a high school track, a trampoline, and a dairy farm. The first line of “DQ” is “I loved when your dog died,” but never fear: The dog is fine, and so are the cows. Watch below.