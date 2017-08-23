Click Here If You’re Interested In Hearing the “Cash Me Outside” Girl Rapping

Actually, it’s not as bad as it could be. Danielle Bregoli, the infinitely-memed “Cash Me Outside” girl, is 14, and famous for being a totally insane person with a tenuous grasp on reality and pronunciation. However, her grasp on the beat is more convincing as evidenced by this clip of an unreleased rap song of hers obtained by TMZ.

The lyrics to “These Heaux” are nothing to write home about, or just nothing, dealing mostly with one of Bregoli’s favorite topics–“hoes”–and how they are unable to “compete” with her. The flows she cycles through are ones present in the vast majority of street rap songs one comes across nowadays (Bregoli boldly leads off the clip with her version of the “Migos flow”). Nonetheless, feel free to listen to this snippet of the young woman who said “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” on Dr. Phil and decide for yourself if it has any particular merit.

Bregoli’s previous involvement with rap music includes starring in a Kodak Black video possibly against her will, planning a “tour” to lip-sync and dance to rap songs, palling around with 17-year-old Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again), and being featured in this popular remix of her famous soundbytes. Listen to a bit of “These Heaux” below.

