News \
Carpark Records and Associated Labels Donating Bandcamp Proceeds to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
Carpark Records, along its associated imprints Company Records and Wax Nine Records, are donating all of their Bandcamp proceeds today to the Red Cross following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. Carpark has recently released music by Toro Y Moi, Palm, Dent May, Sad 13/Speedy Ortiz, and more. Company Records is home to two Chaz Bundick side projects, Les Sins and Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, among other projects. New sister label Wax Nine Records has a single and pre-order link for an upcoming album from Chicago noise-rock band Melkbelly.