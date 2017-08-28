Video: Calvin Harris – “Feels” (Video 2) ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean

“Feels,” Calvin Harris’ beach-funk posse cut with Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Big Sean, just got its second official video. The first clip featured the key players on a purposefully chintzy tropical island set; the second has them performing in full 1970s regalia on a bright nightclub stage. Either the editor made a small continuity error with this one or the video is a little stranger than its live-performance conceit initially lets on: for most of its runtime, Harris is on the opposite side of the stage from Pharrell, playing bass; but in a small handful of shots, he magically jumps to the other side of the stage, playing guitar instead. Weird! Watch it below.