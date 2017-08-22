Brand New Set For First No. 1 Album With Science Fiction

Brand New is poised to land their first #1 album on the Billboard charts with Science Fiction, which they surprise-released last Thursday. Billboard reports that Science Fiction is set to earn around 55,000 album equivalent units. The album was initially only available for purchase via the band’s own label, Procrastinate! Music Traitors, and was only made available on streaming services over the weekend. Brand New’s highest-ranking album thus far was their previous one, 2009’s Daisy, which debuted at #6. If Science Fiction lands at #1, it’ll be the first independently distributed album to debut in the top spot this year.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.