Watch an Ominous, Action-Packed Trailer for Black Mirror Season 4

Dystopian anthology series Black Mirror’s ambitious six-part third season premiered this past October, and today, Netflix has premiered a new teaser featuring clips from each of the fourth season’s six episodes. The streaming service also released a formal list with the primary cast members involved in each. Some notable participants: Rosemary DeWitt, Fargo/Breaking Bad/Friday Night Lights star Jesse Plemons (dressed up as pseudo-Captain-Kirk in this trailer), Westworld and House of Cards’ Jimmi Simpson, and Fargo and The Wolf of Wall Street’s Cristin Milioti. Jodie Foster directs an episode as well.

Here’s the full list:

“Arkangel” stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. Directed by Jodie Foster.



“Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. Directed by Colm McCarthy.



“Crocodile” stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. Directed by John Hillcoat.



“Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. Directed by Tim Van Patten.



“Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. Directed by David Slade.



“USS Callister” stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. Directed by Toby Haynes.

Series creator Charlie Brooker wrote every episode of the season, except for “USS Callister,” which he co-penned with William Bridges. No word on a release date for the season yet, but Variety reports it’s expected to be out before the end of the year. Watch the action-packed teaser below.