Watch Two Trailers for New Notorious B.I.G. Documentary on A&E

On September 4, A&E will premiere a new documentary called Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G. The film is directed by Mark Ford, and will feature interviews with Jay-Z, Nas, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Cease, and Biggie’s widow Faith Evans and mother Voletta Wallace. According to A&E, the film is the first biography to be authorized by the legendary rapper’s estate. Watch two trailers below, with clips of interviews from many of the above artists set to Big’s classic single “Hypnotize.”