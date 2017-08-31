Beyoncé, Drake, Miley Cyrus and Others Announce Donations for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hurricane Harvey has wrought devastation in Houston and across southeast Texas, and a number of celebrities have stepped forward to support relief efforts. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock donated $1 million apiece, while on Instagram, Kevin Hart solicited donations from fellow celebrities including the Kardashian family ($500,000), Nicki Minaj ($25,000), Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ($25,000 apiece), DJ Khaled ($25,000), T.I. ($25,000), and the Chainsmokers ($30,000).

Meanwhile, Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a televised benefit concert, potentially similar to the One Love Manchester concert Braun helped organize earlier this year. Here are a few more prominent musicians who’ve promised their support:

Beyoncé: Yesterday, Houston native Beyoncé announced her BeyGOOD Foundation would participate in hometown hurricane relief efforts. Today, BeyGOOD launched a donation page on Beyoncé’s website where fans can donate to two local charities, Bread for Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Solange: Solange’s September 28 concert with the Sun Ra Arkestra in Boston will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief, as will a portion of sales from an October 3 show in New York City. “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love,” Solange wrote.

I will be doing a special “Orions Rise” show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Drake: On Instagram today, Drake announced a $200,000 contribution to a YouCaring fundraiser organized by Houston Texans player J.J. Watt. Watt’s campaign has raised more than $10 million so far.

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Miley Cyrus: An emotional Miley teared up as she announced a $500,000 donation for hurricane relief via her Happy Hippie Foundation on Ellen today.

Let’s bring hope 2 Houston & make a difference. @happyhippiefdn will now be accepting donations 4 HH relief! https://t.co/pYcQCq717f — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 31, 2017

Lil B: Idiosyncratic rapper Lil B came up with a different method of supporting hurricane victims, offering free verses to artists affected by the storm.

If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 29, 2017

Demi Lovato: The pop singer is supporting the Houston Food Bank via a fundraising partnership with Nick Jonas and DNCE, including a personal donation of $50,000.

I’m kicking this off with a $50k donation at https://t.co/OsmNwPuFBK. Please help if you can. Promise you every dollar and prayer helps! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 30, 2017

Jack Antonoff: Musican and producer Jack Antonoff promised to match up to $10,000 in donations to the Montrose Center, which serves LGBTQ Houstonians.

i’m going to match donations up to 10k to the montrose LGBT center in houston for harvey relief PLEASE donate! https://t.co/HGFvHtVfEn — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) August 29, 2017

Miranda Lambert: Country star and Texas native Miranda Lambert operates an animal charity, the MuttNation Foundation, which Lambert said has rescued more than 70 dogs so far.

Update! Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers…We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations. @muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #linkinbio A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Kacey Musgraves: Fellow Texas-born country star Kacey Musgraves volunteered at a Red Cross phone bank this week, and she’s also promised to donate proceeds from this Texas-themed shirt to hurricane victims.

The Texas tee – https://t.co/vMjR6nGE5R pic.twitter.com/hSgBRfK9Pr — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 31, 2017

Rita Ora: Finally, here is Rita Ora volunteering her time at a donation center: