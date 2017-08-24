A$AP Ferg Comments on A$AP Bari’s Sexual Assault Allegations: “We Don’t Condone That Behavior”

A$AP Ferg’s promo run for Still Striving took him to The Breakfast Club, where he was asked about the sexual assault allegations against his affiliate A$AP Bari. “It’s just a fucked up thing,” he replied.

“I don’t condone that shit,” he added. “I was raised by a bunch of females, my mom and everything like that. I wouldn’t want to see that happen with nobody in my household or anybody I know.”

He continued: “It’s like, ‘Damn, I didn’t have nothing to do with that shit. I’m on tour, making music. What happens is you just guilty by association.”

Charlamagne tha God also mentioned A$AP Rocky calling Bari a “bitch” during a recent Long Beach performance. Ferg concurred, saying “it was a bitch move.”

In a July interview with Hot 97, Ferg called the allegations a “touchy” and “unfortunate” situation without adding further comment. Watch his Breakfast Club comments, which start at the 7:10 mark, below.