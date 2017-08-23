Amber Rose Changed Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo to Resemble Slash

It’s been a year since Amber Rose finalized her divorce with Wiz Khalifa, and she’s finally replaced the tattoo she had of the rapper on her left arm. Rose’s tattoo now depicts a man that Page Six reports is supposed to be Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash. Rose had been covering Wiz’s face with roses following their split in 2014.

Pictured above is her showing off the new ink at a Miami Sugar Factory party on August 18. Here’s what’s supposed to be Slash zoomed in:

Here, it is flipped 90 degrees counter-clockwise for a better view:

Eh… sure? For the record, Rose has long moved on from Wiz and is still dating 21 Savage.