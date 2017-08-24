Man Arrested Following Terror Threat at Allah-Las Concert in Rotterdam

Dutch police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a terror threat at a concert by California band Allah-Las in Rotterdam, the New York Times reports. Last night’s concert was canceled after local police received information from Spanish authorities.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the Brabant region southeast of Rotterdam. Details about the arrest have not been released. Authorities said there is no longer an imminent terror threat.

Last night, Rotterdam police also detained a Spanish citizen who was driving a van containing “gas canisters” near the concert venue. That man was drunk, police said, and searches of the van and the man’s home turned up nothing related to terrorism.

Police will be deployed at Allah-Las’ concert in Warsaw tonight as a precaution, Polish authorities told the Associated Press.